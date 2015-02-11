(Adds details, comment from CEO on outlook)
TORONTO Feb 11 Sun Life Financial
reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, but the
Canadian insurer said it was on track to exceed its 2015
earnings target.
Sun Life reported net income of C$502 million ($398.10
million), or 81 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended
Dec. 31, compared with a profit of C$550 million, or 90 Canadian
cents a share, a year earlier.
The company said its reported net income from continuing
operations was 81 Canadian cents per share, while its underlying
net income on the same basis was 59 Canadian cents.
Chief Executive Dean Connor said in a statement the fourth
quarter was "challenging" but that Sun Life was "on track to
exceed our 2015 earnings objective."
The insurer said assets under management rose 15 percent
from a year earlier to end 2014 at a record C$734.4 billion.
($1 = 1.2610 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Grant McCool and
Chris Reese)