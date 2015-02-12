(Adds details on performance vs estimates, analyst comment)
TORONTO Feb 11 Canadian insurer Sun Life
Financial reported a much weaker-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by disappointing
earnings from its U.S. group life and disability operations, but
said it was on track to exceed its 2015 earnings target.
Net income declined to C$502 million ($398 million), or 81
Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
But underlying net income was 59 Canadian cents a share, far
below analysts expectations of 78 Canadian cents.
"It is a pretty meaningful miss, even if negative experience
of this magnitude is not indicative of a run rate," CIBC World
Markets analyst Robert Sedran said in a note to clients.
"The absence of a dividend increase suggests that the better
financial position was trumped by a weak underlying result," he
said.
Chief Executive Dean Connor said in a statement the fourth
quarter was challenging but that Sun Life was "on track to
exceed our 2015 earnings objective."
The insurer said assets under management rose 15 percent
from a year earlier to end 2014 to a record C$734.4 billion.
($1 = 1.2610 Canadian dollars)
