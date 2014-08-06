TORONTO Aug 6 Sun Life Financial,
Canada's No. 3 life insurer, said on Wednesday its
second-quarter net income rose 6.5 percent, helped by stronger
profit at its MFS asset management unit.
Sun life reported net earnings of C$425 million, or 69
Canadian cents a share, in the quarter, up from C$399 million,
or 64 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Underlying income, which excludes factors such as market
related impact from interest rates and equity markets, was C$499
million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, up from C$373 million, or
62 Canadian cents per share.
That result topped the underlying profit of 72 Canadian
cents a share expected by analysts.
