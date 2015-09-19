MUMBAI, Sept 19 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd, India's top drugmaker by sales, said on Saturday
it had agreed to sell two divisions marketing central nervous
system drugs to Strides Arcolab Ltd for 1.65 billion
rupees ($25 million).
Sun Pharma, which last year bought domestic peer Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd, in July said it may sell low-margin businesses
it deemed do not hold long-term value.
Under the latest deal, Strides Arcolab will take over
Ranbaxy's Solus and Solus Care divisions, Sun Pharma said in a
statement.
($1 = 65.8582 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)