EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MUMBAI Feb 14 India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's third-quarter profit fell below analysts' estimates due to slower sales in the United States, its largest market.
Sun's net profit for the October-December period fell to 14.72 billion rupees ($219.87 million) from 15.45 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a profit of 17.83 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sun said quarterly U.S. sales rose 4 percent over the year earlier. The company's U.S. subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd last week reported third-quarter sales down 15 percent over the last year. ($1 = 66.9500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Vyas Mohan)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.