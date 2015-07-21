MUMBAI, July 21 Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumped 16 percent, heading towards their biggest daily fall ever, after the drugmaker on Monday said it sees 2016 sales flat at best.

Analysts say results warning can cut FY16 consensus earnings estimates by 8-10 percent as company struggles to fix manufacturing problems at Ranbaxy Laboratories, which it bought last year. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)