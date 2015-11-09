MUMBAI Nov 9 Shares in India's two largest
drugmakers, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Dr
Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, slid on Monday after both
reported compliance troubles that could dent profits this
business year.
Dr Reddy's said on Friday that it had been issued with a
formal warning from the U.S. drug watchdog over three of its
plants. A day later, Sun Pharma - which took over rival Ranbaxy
and several troubled plants this year - told investors it was
still working to fix problems at its Halol facility.
The moves prompted analysts to cut earnings estimates for
the full year, sending Sun Pharma's shares tumbling 5.5 percent
to their lowest point in more than a year, while Dr Reddy's lost
3.6 percent to hit its lowest since June.
The overall market was down 1.1 percent after the governing
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) lost a politically significant
regional vote.
Credit Suisse analysts cut their rating on Sun Pharma stock
to 'neutral' from 'outperform, saying they saw a 70 percent
chance that the company could be issued a warning letter for
issues at Halol.
Sun Pharma already has its hands full as it works on fixing
issues at five of its other plants that are barred from
exporting to the United States, the company's largest market.
Four of these came with its acquisition of Ranbaxy last year.
"We see 2016 as a wash-out year for Sun Pharma as it
grapples with issues around Halol, Ranbaxy integration as well
as pricing pressure in the US," Kotak analysts wrote in a note.
The two drugmakers did not give any deadline for the issues
to be resolved. Kotak analysts, however, estimate Sun Pharma's
Halol site - a site it had owned before the Ranbaxy deal - could
be cleared by the second half of 2016.
At Dr Reddy's, analysts at Jefferies called the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration's warning letter a "major negative",
forecasting disruption for up to nine months.
Dr Reddy's said it was hosting a conference call with
analysts on Monday evening to clarify investor concerns about
the warning letter. Sun Pharma did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)