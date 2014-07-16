BRIEF-Bellus Health to sell subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
* Press release - Bellus Health announces the sale of subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
MUMBAI, July 16 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's third-largest generic drugmaker by sales, said on Wednesday it had acquired U.S.-based Pharmalucence Inc, which has sterile injectable capacity and research capabilities.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Nhi acquires $26.2 million assisted living/memory care facility
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge