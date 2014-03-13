* Shares fall more than 6 percent after FDA sanction
* Karkhadi plant makes drug ingredients and formulations
* Dr Reddy's recalls heartburn drug in the United States
By Zeba Siddiqui and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, March 13 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has banned imports from Indian generic
drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's plant at
Karkhadi in the western state of Gujarat, in the latest quality
blow for India's drug sector.
The FDA has imposed a rash of regulatory sanctions on Indian
generic makers in the last year, triggering concerns about the
quality of the medicines supplied by the $14 billion industry to
countries including the United States, the biggest market.
India is second only to Canada as a drug exporter to the
United States, where it supplies about 40 percent of generic and
over-the-counter drugs.
"The FDA is becoming more stringent. It's a learning curve
for everyone. You have to invest more," said B&K Securities
analyst Rohit Bhat. "Companies will have to pull up their
quality parameters."
It was not immediately clear why the FDA imposed the ban on
Sun Pharma's Karkhadi plant.
The FDA issued an "import alert" against the factory on its
website said on Wednesday. The agency defines such a sanction as
something that results in the detention without physical
examination of drugs from firms that have not met so-called good
manufacturing practices.
The ban on the plant underscores growing concerns about the
quality of medicines made in India, often referred to as the
low-cost "pharmacy to the world", as demand for generics grows
in countries from the United States to Japan.
A Sun Pharma spokeswoman said the financial impact of the
FDA ban on U.S. shipments from the plant, which makes antibiotic
cephalosporin, would be "negligible". The plant accounts for
less than 1 percent of its overall sales, she said.
Sun Pharma also said it had initiated "several corrective
steps" to address the FDA's concerns, and kept its guidance for
consolidated sales for the fiscal year ending this month.
The Karkhadi plant is one of Sun Pharma's 25 manufacturing
plants, of which 11 are in India. Three of those plants,
including the Karkhadi plant, are in Gujarat.
Shares in Sun fell as much as 6.4 percent on Thursday.
Industry officials in India say weak local regulatory
oversight and a lax approach to quality control by some
drugmakers in a rush to tap growing global demand for generics
can result in sub-standard manufacturing processes.
The urgency to be first with a generic version of a drug
coming off patent is one of the reasons for quality problems,
they say. The company that first launches such a drug enjoys a
six-month exclusivity period, which can be lucrative for the
generic version of a commercial blockbuster.
MORE INDIAN COMPANIES SCRUTINISED
The FDA, which last month called for more collaboration with
the Indian regulator to improve drug quality, has banned imports
from all the Indian plants of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
India's No.1 drugmaker by sales, over production quality lapses.
Separately, rival drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
started a recall of 58,656 bottles of its heartburn
drug lansoprazole in the United States in January due to a
microbial contamination, information posted on FDA website on
Wednesday showed.
A spokesman for Dr Reddy's was not immediately available to
comment.
Also this month, the FDA announced drug recalls from both
Ranbaxy and Sun Pharma.
India's Wockhardt Ltd has also been barred from
exporting drugs from some of its plants to the United States and
Britain.
Most of the drugs that Ranbaxy, Wockhardt and their Indian
peers, including Dr Reddy's and Lupin Ltd, export to
the United States are cheaper copies of drugs with expired
patent protection.
"When a company is small, it can be managed by strong
supervision. As companies get bigger, supervision can break
down," said a chief executive officer at a top Indian drugmaker.
"You need systems and a culture to maintain proper
supervision - and we are in that process of growing up, I
think," said the CEO, declining to be identified.