Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Nov 13 Three months ended Sept 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 5.98 vs 5.04
Net Sales 18.95 vs 13.31
Results are consolidated.
A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 5.12 billion rupees for the
company.
NOTE: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is a Mumbai-based drugmaker. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: