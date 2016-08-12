BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP announce global marketing and communications partnership
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP announce global marketing and communications partnership
MUMBAI Aug 12 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's largest drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by its exclusive launch of the first generic version of leukaemia drug Gleevec in the United States.
Net profit for the April-June quarter was 20.34 billion rupees ($304.17 million). Sun had reported a profit of 5.56 billion rupees a year ago, hurt by a big charge related to remediation costs at its drug factories.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 19.04 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sun launched its generic Gleevec in February, pricing it about 30 percent lower than the original drug's annual price of around $90,000. The company has a six-month exclusivity on the market, and hopes to poach a third of the sales in that time, Sun's North American chief executive Kal Sundaram told Reuters in February.
($1 = 66.8700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP announce global marketing and communications partnership
* Seagate Technology announces pricing of $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes offering Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2jSgGup) Further company coverage:
* Clipper Realty Inc sees IPO of 7,109,851 shares of common stock priced between $13.50 and $15.50 per share - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jsqWLk] Further company coverage: