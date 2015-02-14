* Sun posts Oct-Dec net profit of 14.25 bln rupees
* Marks 6.9 pct fall from 15.31 bln rupees yr ago
* Blames sales fall in U.S. market, regulatory costs
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, India's largest drugmaker, said on Saturday
third-quarter net profit fell unexpectedly due to a decline in
sales in the United States and costs from resolving regulatory
issues at a manufacturing plant.
But the company said it expected to meet its guidance for
revenue growth of 13 to 15 percent for the current fiscal year
ending in March.
Sun Pharma's net profit in October-December was 14.25
billion rupees ($229.60 million), down from 15.31 billion rupees
in the same period a year ago. Analysts on average expected a
profit of 16.48 billion rupees.
Sales of formulations in the United States, the company's
largest market, fell 5 percent, mainly due to increased
competition for the antibiotic generic drug doxycycline,
managing director Dilip Shanghvi said on a conference call with
analysts.
Shanghvi also said the company's earnings were affected by
costs associated with addressing the observations raised by U.S.
Food and Drug Administration after an inspection of Sun's Halol
manufacturing plant in western India in September.
Shanghvi declined to specify the costs associated with
resolving those issues.
"Some of this remediation has impacted our supplies in the
third quarter, but we expect them to resume in the fourth
quarter," he told analysts.
Sun Pharma, which is in the process of acquiring smaller
rival Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, said it is currently
awaiting approvals from the high courts of the states of Punjab
and Haryana, and expects to close the deal during this financial
year.
Sun Pharma agreed to buy Ranbaxy for $3.2 billion in April
2014. The company also continues to look for other acquisitions
in the United States and bolt-on deals in emerging markets,
Shanghvi said, adding that speciality areas such as dermatology
might be of interest.
($1 = 62.0658 Indian rupees)
