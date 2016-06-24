BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
FRANKFURT, June 24 German consumer products group Henkel said it was buying U.S. laundry and home care company The Sun Products Corp from a fund of Vestar Capital Partners in a deal valued at about 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion) including debt.
Henkel said the acquisition would make it the No. 2 laundry care maker in North America.
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change