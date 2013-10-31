JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 Sun International Ltd : * 2012 September quarter was an exceptionally strong quarter for the groups

casinos * Slowdown in casino revenue experienced in H2 2012 has continued in the

quarter to September 2013 * Monticello casino revenue was down 11% (23% in local currency) as a result of

the anti-smoking laws * Hospitality revenues grew strongly with room revenue up 34% and food,

beverage and other revenue up 15% * Anticipates that trading in its core casino properties will be subdued * Hospitality revenues are, however, expected to continue to grow strongly * September quarter revenue up 3 percent at R2.544 billion * Shares in Sun International Ltd slump more than 4 percent