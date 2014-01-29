UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 29 Sun International Ltd : * Enters into section 189 and section 189a consultation process regarding possible restructuring * Says undertaken a comprehensive and thorough review of its South African operations * Says initial assessment has identified approximately 1,700 positions that could be affected * Reorganisation's focus on becoming more efficient and productive, improving revenues and profitability
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources