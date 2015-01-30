HONG KONG Jan 30 Sunac China Holdings
, has agreed to buy a 49.3 percent stake in troubled
Chinese property developer Kaisa Group, a report in
the financial news magazine Caixin said on Friday, citing an
unidentified senior company executive.
The report emerged even as Sunac announced a share trading
suspension pending the release of an "announcement containing
inside information in relation to the company."
The Caixin report said the firm would buy the stake from the
Kwok brothers, who formally controlled the developer, and that
the two sides had recently signed an agreement. It did not give
a dollar value for the deal.
Earlier this week, financial news website Tencent Finance
reported that Sunac, which last month terminated a deal to
acquire a majority stake in developer Greentown China Holdings
, was in talks to buy part of Kaisa.
(Reporting by James Pomfret and Umesh Desai; Editing by Kim
Coghill)