HONG KONG, March 24 The chairman of property developer Sunac China Holdings said on Tuesday he believed a takeover deal of troubled smaller peer Kaisa Group Holdings could be completed.

Sunac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hongbin Sun was speaking days after a group of Kaisa bondholders rejected a company proposal to restructure its $2.5 billion debt, which had raised concerns about the Sunac deal.

Sunac agreed in February to buy a 49.25 percent stake in Kaisa for $586.9 million. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)