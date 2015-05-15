HONG KONG May 15 Chinese developer Sunac China
Holdings Ltd asked for a trading halt on Friday
pending an announcement related to its takeover deal of
debt-laden peer Kaisa Group.
Sunac in February acquired a 49.25 percent stake in Kaisa
for $587 million, but investors had said prospects of finalising
the deal had dimmed since Kaisa's chairman returned last month
and the troubled company was able to resume sales.
Kaisa's bondholders were also opposed to some terms of the
takeover.
Sunac shares closed 0.8 percent lower at HK$10 ($1.29) on
Thursday.
($1 = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)