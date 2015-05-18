HONG KONG May 18 Chinese developer Sunac China
Holdings Ltd has signed a series of agreements with
Greentown China Holdings Ltd following a long-running
dispute over the fate of their joint ventures.
Sunac said in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong late on
Sunday that the transactions, ranging from joint ventures with
Greentown China to the disposal and acquisition of assets to or
from Greentown China, will enable it to consolidate its control
over a range of projects.
Sunac and Greentown have been locked in a dispute over their
joint ventures in mainland China.
Read the full filing here
(Reporting By Yimou Lee)