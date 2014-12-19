BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
(Corrects source link in fourth bullet point)
Dec 19 Sunac China Holdings Ltd : * Termination of major transaction in respect of the acquisition of shares in Greentown China Holdings Limited * Says company, the vendors and the vendors' guarantors entered into the termination agreement * Says vendors shall repay the entire net consideration to the purchaser on or before 12:00 noon on 12 February 2015 * Source text for Eikon
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares