Dec 19 Sunac China Holdings Ltd : * Termination of major transaction in respect of the acquisition of shares in Greentown China Holdings Limited * Says company, the vendors and the vendors' guarantors entered into the termination agreement * Says vendors shall repay the entire net consideration to the purchaser on or before 12:00 noon on 12 February 2015 * Source text for Eikon