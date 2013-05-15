UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG May 15 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd , China's largest hypermarket chain in market capitalisation, said on Wednesday first-quarter net profit rose 16 percent from a year earlier as it continued to expand into lower-tier Chinese cities.
Net profit rose to 1.06 billion yuan for three months ended in March, with revenue rising 12.9 percent year-on-year to 25.4 billion yuan, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
For statement please clicks here
Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA , had said in March that it plans to open more than 50 new stores in China this year as it increasingly taps growth in less developed cities.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources