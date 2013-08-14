UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Aug 14 China's biggest hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group Ltd posted an 14.8 percent increase in first-half net profit as an increase in the number of its stores helped it shrug off an economic slowdown.
Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA , said on Wednesday its first-half net profit was 1.576 billion yuan ($257.44 million) for six months ended in June, up from 1.373 billion yuan a year earlier.
The result was in line with an average forecast of 1.57 billion yuan by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
For a statement, please click here
($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources