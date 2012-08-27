HONG KONG Aug 28 China's biggest hypermarket chain, Sun Art Retail Group Ltd, said on Tuesday its first-half net profit rose 75 percent, beating forecasts, signalling the company's resilience to an economic slowdown thanks to cost controls and as it expanded its retail network.

Sun Art, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex Group and privately held French retailer Groupe Auchan SA , said its first-half net profit was 1.37 billion yuan ($215.52 million), up from 784 million yuan a year earlier.

That was higher than two analysts' forecast for a range of 1.1 billion yuan to 1.28 billion yuan.

Turnover rose to 39.4 billion yuan from 34.5 billion yuan in the same period last year. Same-stores sales growth was 4.3 percent.

The company opened 10 new hypermarkets during the first half, bringing its total to 240 hypermarkets in the mainland. ($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)