TOKYO, Sept 26 Suncity Co , a real estate firm based in Japan's quake-hit northeast, said that it filed for protection from creditors with the Sendai District Court with 24.9 billion yen ($326.5 million) in liabilities, and that it plans to delist its shares from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Sales of Suncity's condominiums plunged 57 percent to 3.2 billion yen in the January-June period, in the wake of Japan's March 11 quake, and the firm had been hurrying to cut jobs and sell off assets. ($1 = 76.260 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)