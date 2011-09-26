(Adds details, background)

TOKYO, Sept 26 Suncity Co , a condominium developer based in Japan's quake-hit northeast, said it filed for bankruptcy protection with the Sendai District Court on Monday with 24.9 billion yen ($326.5 million) in liabilities after sales plunged in the wake of the March disaster.

Investment firm FinTech Global said it would back Suncity's restructuring.

Suncity, which employs 159 people, said that it plans to delist its shares from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Suncity's liabilities ballooned after the subprime loan crisis deflated Japan's real estate market, and it has been selling collateralised assets and cutting jobs to keep afloat.

Its sales plunged 57 percent to 3.2 billion yen in the January-June period after would-be homebuyers delayed purchases and companies postponed expansion plans following Japan's March 11 earthquake.

Suncity's fate is in stark contrast with that of Japan's biggest property developer Mitsui Fudosan Co , which has said it may raise its earnings outlook, and others who have the stamina to ride out the slump. ($1 = 76.260 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)