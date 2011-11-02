(Follows alerts)

* Q3 EPS $0.26 vs est.$0.20

* Q3 rev $403.5 mln vs est. $397.9 mln

Nov 2 SunCoke Energy Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher production and metallurgical coal pricing.

Lisle, Illinois-based SunCoke said it will slow its planned expansion to focus on operational improvements as the company's mining operations were being affected by higher cash costs and lower production.

SunCoke's third-quarter net income was $18.4 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with $37.4 million, or 53 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $403.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents a share on revenue of $397.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said its new Middletown, Ohio facility completed its first delivery of metallurgical coke to AK Steel Holding Corp earlier this week.

Coking, or metallurgical coal is a key ingredient, along with iron ore, for making steel in blast furnaces.

SunCoke expects the facility to operate at full capacity by July 2012.

Shares of the company closed at $11.79 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)