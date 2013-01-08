Jan 8 SunCoke Energy Partners LP said it expects
to sell 13.5 million common units at between $19 and $21 apiece
in its initial public offering.
At the midpoint of the range, the offering will raise $270
million. ()
The Illinois-based metallurgical coal producer plans to list
its common unit on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"SXCP".
Barclays Capital, Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse
and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters to the offering.
SunCoke Energy Partners was formed to acquire interests in
Haverhill Coke Co LLC and Middletown Coke Co LLC, the entities
that own SunCoke Energy Partners' parent SunCoke Energy Inc's
Haverhill and Middletown cokemaking facilities.
SunCoke Energy Partners plans to use a part of the proceeds
for paying back the expenditure incurred by its parent to expand
the two facilities, and for tax purposes.
Separately, CVR Refining LP, an associate of U.S. oil
refiner CVR Energy Inc, priced its offering of 20
million common units at between $24 and $26 per unit in its
offering.
The Texas-based company said its common units have been
approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol "CVRR."
The downstream energy limited partnership listed Credit
Suisse and Citigroup as lead underwriters to the offering. ()