July 6 SunCoke Energy Inc expects 19 percent higher U.S. coking coal output in the second quarter on production from a new facility.

Lisle, Illinois-based SunCoke, which also has a plant in Brazil, expects U.S. coking coal production to be 1.1 million tons in the quarter - 167,000 tons higher than the year-ago period.

Coking coal, or metallurgical coal, is a key ingredient, along with iron ore, for making steel in blast furnaces.

The company's Middletown, Ohio facility, which started operations in late October, produced about 148,000 tons in the quarter.

U.S. coke-making capacity utilization was about 103 percent, compared with 100 percent utilization a year earlier, SunCoke said in a statement.

SunCoke shares, which have gained about 30 percent in the past six months, closed at $15.03 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)