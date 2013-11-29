(Corrects name of outgoing Suncor CFO to Bart Demosky from
Brian Demosky in paragraph 2)
Nov 29 Canada's No.1 oil and gas producer Suncor
Energy Inc's chief financial officer left the company
after four years in the role to join Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd.
Suncor Energy said an announcement for Bart Demosky's
replacement would be made in due course.
Demosky takes over from Brian Grassby as Canadian Pacific's
CFO, the company said.
Billionaire investor William Ackman won a proxy fight and
installed a new chief executive at Canadian Pacific last year.
The company, Canada's second-largest railway, said in
October that Ackman had sold 6 million company shares, but his
firm, Pershing Square, remains the biggest shareholder with a 10
percent stake.
Shares of Suncor Energy closed at C$36.52 while shares of
Canadian Pacific closed at C$160.71 on Thursday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Narottam Medhora; Editing by Joyjeet Das)