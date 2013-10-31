CALGARY, Alberta Oct 31 Suncor Energy Inc
expects to begin line fill on TransCanada Corp's
new Keystone South pipeline in the fourth quarter of
2013, Chief Executive Steve Williams said during a conference
call on Thursday.
The new pipeline, also known as the Gulf Coast project
pipeline, will enable Suncor, Canada's largest oil and gas
company, to ship 50,000 barrels per day of heavy crude to Texas
refineries, Williams said.
Suncor is also preparing to commission crude by rail
offloading facilities at its 130,000 bpd Montreal refinery to
ship up to 40,000 barrels per day on inland crude by rail.