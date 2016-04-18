April 18 Suncor Energy, Canada's largest
oil and gas company, said it would disclose more details on its
plans to compete in a lower-carbon future and on its lobbying
activities.
Several oil and gas companies, including Exxon Mobil
and Anadarko Petroleum Corp, have been under pressure
from regulators and shareholders to disclose more details on
their climate change strategies.
In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to do
much more than the previous Conservative government to curb
emissions of greenhouse gases, which are climbing as firms
exploit Canada's vast crude-rich oil sands.
Last month, Trudeau persuaded Canada's 10 provinces to
accept the concept of putting a price on carbon but agreed the
specific details could be worked out later.
Suncor said it would provide the details in its
sustainability report in July.
Suncor also said it would provide more information related
to its policy on lobbying and political donations.
The company said it would list trade associations that lobby
government to which it pays membership fees of greater than
$50,000 and $100,000 per year.
