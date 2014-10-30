(Adds details on crude shipments, quote)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 30 Suncor Energy Inc
will look regularly at the economics of shipping Western
Canadian crude from the country's East Coast to markets
overseas, Chief Executive Officer Steve Williams said on
Thursday.
In a third-quarter conference call, Williams said shipping
Cold Lake-grade crude by rail from Alberta to the East Coast and
from there transporting it overseas could be a long-term
opportunity for the company, with Europe and the U.S. East and
Gulf Coasts as possible markets.
For years oil producers in landlocked Alberta have been
seeking ways to get their crude to tidewater and higher-priced
international markets.
Last month Suncor sent its first ever tanker of Western
Canadian crude from Canada's East Coast to Europe and earlier
this month it also sent a tanker to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
In both instances the crude was shipped across the country
by rail to the port of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, on the St. Lawrence
River, where it was loaded onto tankers.
A source at Suncor said the deals were made several months
ago, when the economics of transporting crude to markets via
rail and tanker made more sense.
Since then price differentials between Western Canadian
crude and international benchmark grades have narrowed, making
the economics of the journey less attractive.
Williams declined to say whether any more vessels were
scheduled to be loaded, but said future shipments would depend
on whether the economics were favorable.
"Depending on the market, it is a logistics route that is
part of our flexible midstream. It's a purely economic activity,
so we'll look at the price differentials and see whether it
makes good business sense," he said.
"It could be movements around the coast of this continent,
either to refineries on the East Coast or down to the Gulf.
Europe currently has an issue in terms of crude supply, so there
may be opportunities to move into Europe as well."
Williams declined to say whether Suncor planned to use
TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline to Canada's
East Coast to ship crude offshore.
Suncor reported a fall in third-quarter profits after the
market close on Wednesday as a result of lower production and
weaker commodity prices.
However, analysts said the company's performance in its
downstream sector was strong and that it had reduced costs in
its oil sands business.
Suncor shares were last up 29 cents at C$39.14 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
