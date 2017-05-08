CALGARY, Alberta May 8 Suncor Energy Inc
, Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday
it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new
thermal oil sands project later this year, which could
eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.
The Lewis project, located approximately 25 kilometres
northeast of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta, will be
developed in stages and produce for an estimated 25-40 years.
Suncor said it has not yet formally sanctioned the project,
but if it goes ahead construction could begin in 2024, with
first steam being pumped into the reservoir to liquefy and
extract tarry bitumen in 2027.
The Calgary-based company also said it is exploring new
technologies to develop the Lewis resource, such as using
solvents or electromagnetic heating instead of steam for bitumen
extraction.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Matthew Lewis)