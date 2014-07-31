(Adds quote, details on refining)
By Nia Williams
July 31 Suncor Energy Inc anticipates
being able to fill its 137,000-barrel-per-day refinery in
Montreal, Quebec, from internal crude sources by early 2015,
chief executive officer Steve Williams said in an earnings call
on Thursday.
Canada's largest energy company has in the past sourced
crude from the U.S. Gulf Coast and international Brent market as
well as Atlantic and Western Canada for its Montreal facility.
But new rail unloading capacity of approximately 36,000
barrels per day at the refinery and the expected reversal on
Enbridge Inc's 300,000 bpd Line 9 to Montreal by the
end of the year means that Suncor should be able to rely on its
own crude as a feedstock.
That will likely cut costs as Western Canadian crude tends
to trade at a discount to the U.S. benchmark West Texas
Intermediate. North American grades are also cheaper than
international Brent crude.
"As we move into next year, you will see us increase the
volume into Montreal refinery at internal continental prices,"
Williams said. "Early next year we anticipate being able to fill
the Montreal refinery from a combination of different internal
sources."
Suncor is reviewing the possibility of building a coker at
the Montreal refinery to allow it to process more heavy crude.
Williams said Suncor was not going to fast-track the project
and it would be developed in line with capital discipline
practices, but he expected a request for funds to come to him
sometime around the middle of next year.
Montreal is one of four Suncor refineries, giving the
company total refining capacity of around 462,000 bpd.
In its earnings statement released late on Wednesday Suncor
said the Montreal refinery has an 11-week planned maintenance
event beginning late in the third quarter of 2014.
The Edmonton, Alberta, refinery has four weeks of planned
maintenance in the third quarter of 2014, and the Sarnia,
Ontario, refinery has an eight-week turnaround at about the same
time.
Suncor shares were last down 2.6 percent on the Toronto
Stock Exchange at C$44.60.
On Wednesday, the company reported a 69 percent fall in
second-quarter profits as it took a substantial charge to
account for a delay to its Fort Hills oil sands mining project
in northern Alberta.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Gunna Dickson)