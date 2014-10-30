CALGARY, Alberta Oct 29 Suncor Energy Inc
, Canada's largest oil and gas company, said on Wednesday
its third-quarter profit fell by nearly half on lower
production and weaker commodity prices.
Suncor said its net income for the quarter was C$919
million($822 million), or 63 Canadian cents per share, down 46
percent from C$1.69 billion, or C$1.13, in the third quarter of
2013.
Adjusted earnings, which excludes most one-time items, fell
36 percent to C$1.31 billion, or 89 Canadian cents per share,
from C$1.43 billion, or 95 Canadian cents.
The adjusted result beat the average analyst forecast of 77
Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Suncor, the largest oil sands producer, is ramping up its
production from the world's third-largest crude oil reserve. It
said output from its northern Alberta operations rose 3.9
percent to 411,700 barrels per day.
Benchmark prices for its oil sands bitumen fell 13 percent
from the year-prior quarter to $77.00 per barrel.
In total, the company produced 519,300 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd), down from 595,000 boepd in the
year-prior quarter because of maintenance at its operations,
lower output from its Libyan properties and the sale of some
Western Canadian reserves.
Cash flow, a key indicator of the company's ability to pay
for new projects and drilling, fell to C$2.28 billion, or C$1.56
per share, from C$2.53 billion, or C$1.69.
Along with its Alberta tar sands projects, Suncor produces
oil off Canada's east coast, in the North Sea and elsewhere. It
also owns refineries in Canada and the United States.
(1 US dollar = 1.1186 Canadian dollar)
