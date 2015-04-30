UPDATE 1-Oil prices fall on record U.S. crude stocks, rising production
* U.S. crude stocks up 1.6 mln barrels to record 535.5 mln barrels
April 29 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil and gas company, reported a loss on Wednesday, as oil prices tumbled by half and a foreign exchange loss cut into profits.
The company's net loss was C$341 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$1.49 billion, or C$1.01 per share, in the first quarter of 2014.
Operating earnings, which exclude most one-time items, fell sharply to C$175 million, or 12 Canadian cents, from C$1.793 billion, or C$1.22 per share, in the year earlier period. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Ken Wills)
* U.S. crude stocks up 1.6 mln barrels to record 535.5 mln barrels
SINGAPORE, April 6 Oil prices fell on Thursday as record U.S. crude inventories underscored that markets remain bloated by high production and brimming storage despite efforts led by OPEC to cut output and prop up prices.
LONDON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to end "the war on coal" waged by the previous administration and help put coal miners back to work.