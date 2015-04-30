April 29 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil and gas company, reported a loss on Wednesday, as oil prices tumbled by half and a foreign exchange loss cut into profits.

The company's net loss was C$341 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$1.49 billion, or C$1.01 per share, in the first quarter of 2014.

Operating earnings, which exclude most one-time items, fell sharply to C$175 million, or 12 Canadian cents, from C$1.793 billion, or C$1.22 per share, in the year earlier period. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Ken Wills)