CALGARY, Alberta, April 28 Suncor Energy Inc
, Canada's largest oil and gas company, said on Monday
its first-quarter profit rose 36 percent on strong oil prices
and a lower Canadian dollar
The company, Canada's dominant oil sands producer, reported
net income of C$1.49 billion ($1.35 billion), or C$1.01 per
share, up from C$1.09 billion, or 72 Canadian cents, in the
first quarter of 2013.
Adjusted earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose
31 percent to C$1.79 billion, or C$1.22 per share, from C$1.38
billion, or 90 Canadian cents.
The adjusted result was well ahead of the average analyst
forecast for the measure of 93 Canadian cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The increase came as Suncor moved to concentrate on
producing oil after selling off its natural gas assets. Nearly
all its output during the quarter was crude oil, compared with
92 percent in the year-prior period, though production lagged as
its operations in Libya remained shut in.
The company produced 545,300 barrels of oil equivalent per
day, down from 596,100 boepd. However production from its oil
sands operations, the country's largest, averaged 389,300
barrels per day, up 8.8 percent.
The price of Western Canada Select crude, the Canadian
benchmark, averaged $75.55 per barrel in the first quarter, up
21 percent from a year earlier, while the Canadian dollar was
worth an average of 91 U.S. cents, compared with 99 U.S. cents
in the first quarter of 2013.
Along with its Alberta tar sands projects, Suncor produces
oil offshore Canada's east coast, the North Sea and elsewhere.
It also owns refineries in Canada and the United States.
Cash flow, a key indicator of the company's ability to pay
for new projects and drilling, rose 26 percent to C$2.88
billion, or C$1.96 per share, from C$2.28 billion, or C$1.50.
($1 = 1.1027 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)