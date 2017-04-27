April 26 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's
largest oil and gas company, posts quarterly operating profit
compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher global crude
prices.
Suncor's operating profit, which excludes one-time items,
was C$812 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, compared with
a loss of C$500 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, from a
year earlier.
The company reported net earnings of C$1.35 billion or 81
Canadian cents per share in the first-quarter ended March 31,
from C$257 million or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
