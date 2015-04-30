CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Suncor Energy Inc
said on Thursday it expects to complete annual
inspections on two coker drums at the first of its two oil sands
upgraders at its Fort McMurray, Alberta, project site "within
the next few weeks".
Speaking on a conference call, chief executive Steve
Williams said work on the unit, which converts mined bitumen
from the oil sands into synthetic crude oil, is progressing
according to schedule.
Scheduled maintenance on a vacuum tower at its second
upgrading complex will begin in the fall, Williams said.
