BRIEF-SunPower says is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender
* SunPower is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender
CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 Suncor Energy Inc said on Tuesday it is restarting an upgrading unit at its Fort McMurray, Alberta, oil sands operations after completing planned maintenance on the unit that converts heavy bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.
Speaking after the company's annual meeting, Suncor's Chief Executive Steve Williams said he expects the U2 unit to return to full throughput next week following the turnaround that began March 11.
The upgrader was one of two at its project site with a combined capacity of about 350,000 barrels per day. (Reporting Nia Williams; Writing by Scott Haggett; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* SunPower is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
LONDON, March 21 A top Federal Reserve regulator on Tuesday cited Wells Fargo & Co's accounts scandal as evidence that incentives to drive performance remain a problem on Wall Street, saying that banks have "a long way to go" in reforming internal culture.