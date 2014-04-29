CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 Suncor Energy Inc said on Tuesday it is restarting an upgrading unit at its Fort McMurray, Alberta, oil sands operations after completing planned maintenance on the unit that converts heavy bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.

Speaking after the company's annual meeting, Suncor's Chief Executive Steve Williams said he expects the U2 unit to return to full throughput next week following the turnaround that began March 11.

The upgrader was one of two at its project site with a combined capacity of about 350,000 barrels per day. (Reporting Nia Williams; Writing by Scott Haggett; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)