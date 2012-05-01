May 1 Canada's largest oil producer and refiner,
Suncor Energy, posted higher-than-expected first-quarter
earnings and raised its dividend.
Weaker production volumes and higher royalties sent
operating profit down 10 percent to C$1.33 billion, or 85
Canadian cents per share. But the per-share results topped
analysts' average forecast by 4 Canadian cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Year-earlier operating profit was C$1.48 billion, or 94
Canadian cents.
The company late on Monday also announced an 18 percent
increase in its quarterly dividend, to 13 Canadian cents a share
from 11 Canadian cents.
Cash flow, a key indicator of the company's ability to fund
new projects, rose 1.4 percent in the quarter to C$2.43 billion,
or C$1.55 per share, from C$2.39 billion, or C$1.52, a year
earlier.
Net income rose to C$1.46 billion, or 93 Canadian cents,
from C$1.03 billion, or 65 Canadian cents, a year earlier,
lifted by higher average oil prices.
Suncor, the dominant producer in the tar sands of northern
Alberta, said its upstream production fell 6.5 percent to
average 562,300 barrels per day in the quarter.
The company said its dividend is payable June 25 to
shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; editing by John Wallace)