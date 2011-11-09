* Cautiously optimistic on returning to opers in Libya
* To spend C$3.6 bln on growth projects
(Adds detail on production)
Nov 8 Canada's largest oil and gas producer
Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) forecast a 12 percent rise in its oil
sands production in 2012 and expects to spend about C$3.6
billion ($3.55 billion) towards growth projects in the coming
year.
The dominant oil sands producer sees oil sands output to
average between 325,000-355,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd) next year, up from the expected oil sands
production of 300,000-310,000 boepd in 2011.
The company, whose 2012 production outlook assumes no
production for Libya, said it is "cautiously" optimistic about
returning to operations in Libya as it formulates a re-entry
plan.
Production in Libya was halted earlier this year because of
the country's civil war.
The 2012 capital expenditure budget forecast of C$7.5
billion that Suncor gave last week is above C$6.7 billion in
2010.
Last year, the company pledged to raise output from the oil
sands by 10 percent a year through 2020.
Suncor shares closed at C$33.29 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. The shares have fallen 7.9 percent over the
past 12 months against a 4.3 percent drop in the exchange's
benchmark index.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore, editing by
Bernard Orr)