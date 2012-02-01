(Updates briefs)
Jan 31 - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest
oil and gas producer, said late on Tuesday its fourth-quarter
profit rose 10 percent, helped by higher oil prices.
Suncor reported net income of C$1.42 billion ($1.42
billion), or 91 Canadian cents per share, up from a year-prior
profit of C$1.28 million, or 82 Canadian cents.
Operating income, which excludes most one-time items, rose
to C$1.42 billion, or 91 Canadian cents, from C$808 million, or
52 Canadian cents in the fourth quarter of 2010.
Suncor is the dominant producer in the Canadian oil sands
sector and benefited from strong oil prices in the quarter.
The West Texas Intermediate crude contract on the New
York Mercantile Exchange, the North American benchmark, averaged
$92.39 a barrel in the quarter, up 10 percent from a year
earlier, while the European Brent standard rose 25
percent to average $109.02 a barrel.
Suncor's cash flow, a key indicator of the company's ability
to fund new projects, rose 20 percent to C$2.65 billion, or
C$1.69 per share, up from C$2.13 billion, or C$1.36.
The company said production from its operations in Canada,
the North Sea and elsewhere averaged 576,500 barrels of oil
equivalent per day, down 8.5 percent from 625,600 BOEPD.
($1 = 1.0029 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)