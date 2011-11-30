* Leak from firm's refinery hits South Platte River
* Firm says leak has been contained, source not identified
* May heighten opposition to Keystone pipeline in area
By David Sheppard and Joshua Schneyer
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Suncor Energy (SU.TO) said on
Wednesday it has contained a leak near its Commerce City
refinery in Colorado that was running into Sand Creek by the
South Platte River.
The Canadian energy firm said it had not yet identified the
source of the leak, and it did not identify the substance
leaking, but said it believed it came from their 93,000
barrel-per-day plant.
"Our team installed booms in the creek to contain the
product. That was done yesterday," said Sneh Seetal, a Suncor
spokeswoman in Calgary.
"Our focus is on cleanup at this point. We do not see more
product leaking."
The company did not say how big they believed the leak to
be.
The South Platte River is a source of drinking water for
the Denver metropolitan area.
The Denver Post earlier reported that federal environmental
officials have been managing the spill of the
as-yet-unidentified liquid since Monday.
The newspaper said the leak was first reported by a local
fisherman on Sunday, though Colorado Department of Public
Health and Environment officials have known about hazardous
leaks in the area for at least a month, citing documents.
Workers at the Metro Wastewater plant next to the refinery
have been provided with respirators due to the stench from the
fluid in recent days, the paper said.
Suncor said refinery operations have not been affected by
the leak.
