By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, March 26 Contaminated water
may have spilled into the Athabasca River from a broken pipe at
Suncor Energy Inc's oil sands project in northern
Alberta, sparking new fears about pollution of the river from
the massive oil sands developments along its banks.
The Athabasca is the main source of drinking water for
aboriginal and other communities downstream and has been the
subject of several controversial reports on its water quality.
The province of Alberta's environment department said it
does not yet know whether the water that spilled from a holding
pond contained toxic materials. Samples from the pond are being
sent for analysis and it will take at least a day before results
are returned. Environment department staff have been at the
project site north of Fort McMurray, Alberta, since early on
Monday.
Wayne Wood, a spokesman for provincial Environment Minister
Diana McQueen, said the volume of water sent into the river has
not yet been determined.
"We're on the ground monitoring the situation," Wood said.
"The pipe got turned off relatively fast."
Suncor, Canada's No. 1 oil producer, and other oil sands
companies store contaminated water, a byproduct of stripping
tar-like bitumen from the sands, in holding ponds. Those ponds
became the focus of environmental protests in 2008, when 1,600
ducks died after landing on a tailings pond operated by Syncrude
Canada Ltd.
While new regulations introduced after the mass deaths aim
to eliminate the toxic ponds, they remain controversial because
of the risk of spills into the Athabasca River.
"No one in Alberta should have to be worried about the
safety of their drinking supply but that's exactly the situation
we have," Mike Hudema, a climate and energy campaigner for
Greenpeace Canada, said in a statement.
Suncor said the industrial waste water from its oil sands
extraction and upgrading operations escaped on Monday morning
after a four-inch pipe broke after freezing, spilling the water
into a partially frozen outflow pond containing treated water.
However Sneh Seetal, a spokeswoman for the company, said
Suncor is not yet certain that any of the water actually flowed
into the Athabasca.
"We do not know if this process-affected water was released
into the river," Seetal said. "We are analyzing samples of the
pond and the river as part of the investigation."
Seetal said Suncor's oil sands project was operating
normally despite the spill.
