July 6 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy company, said its oil sands production averaged 343,000 barrels a day in June, down 0.9 percent from 346,000 in May.

Year-to-date average production was 307,000 bpd, the company said.

Suncor's oil sands production numbers do not include its 12 percent share of the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick; koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.reuters.com@reuters.net)