Oct 30 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's
largest oil and gas company, reported a 10 percent boost in its
third-quarter profit on Wednesday, lifted by record production
and higher crude prices.
Net profit in the quarter was C$1.7 billion, or C$1.13 per
share. That compares with earnings of C$1.5 billion, or C$1.01
per share, in the third quarter of 2012.
Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, rose
to C$1.4 billion, or 95 Canadian cents per share, up from C$1.3
billion, or 84 Canadian cents, in the year-ago quarter.