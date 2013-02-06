BRIEF-Lexaria Bioscience announces intention to complete US$2,500,000 brokered private placement
Feb 5 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil company, reported a loss for the fourth-quarter, hurt by an after-tax impairment charge for its Voyageur upgrader project.
Suncor posted a net loss of C$562 million ($563 million), or 37 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit C$1.43 billion, or 91 Canadian cents, in the same quarter a year ago.
The net loss included an after-tax impairment charge of C$1.49 billion for the oil sands company's Voyageur upgrader project.
* John Bean Technologies Corp says has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.