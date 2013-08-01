CALGARY, Alberta Aug 1 Suncor Energy Inc
, Canada's largest integrated oil company, said on
Thursday that its 130,000 barrel per day Montreal refinery will
be able to process up to 15,000 bpd of Western Canadian oil by
year end.
Steve Williams, Suncor's chief executive, said facilities at
the refinery to allow crude by rail shipments will be complete
by December.
The refinery, which currently relies on imported crudes,
will eventually be able to handle as much as 30,000 bpd of
Canadian oil. However, Williams said the actual amount it
processes will depend on the price spread between Canadian and
international oil.