* Raises dividend 54 pct
* Plans C$2 bln share repurchase
* Q1 operating earnings C$0.90 vs C$0.75 expected
* Shares rise 2.7 pct
CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Shares of Suncor
Energy Inc rose 2.7 percent in early trading on Tuesday
as the company increased its dividend 54 percent, said it would
buy back C$2 billion ($1.97 billion) of its own shares and after
it reported first-quarter earnings that surpassed expectations.
Suncor's shares rose 80 Canadian cents to C$30.44 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange as the company took steps to increase
returns to shareholders. The shares have fallen 9.2 percent over
the past 12 months.
Suncor, Canada's largest oil and gas producer, is being
pressed by investors to boost its flagging shares and increase a
dividend that many considered to be miserly.
Suncor said late on Monday it would raise its quarterly
dividend to 20 Canadian cents per share from 13 cents and launch
its repurchase plan, which will run from May 2 until September
19.
The dividend increase was "well above the 30 to 40 percent
increase we were expecting as it tries to appease shareholders
who have been aggressively calling for the company to accelerate
returning some of its (free cash flow) generation to
shareholders," Andrew Potter, an analyst with CIBC World
Markets, wrote in a research note.
It also said first-quarter operating profit was C$1.37
billion, or C$0.90 per share, compared with C$1.318 billion, or
C$0.84 per share, in the year-prior period.
The results beat the average analyst forecasts of 75 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = $1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)